Pair of Iowa basketball tipoff times, networks released

As the calendar gets set to roll into October, that means that basketball season is just about back in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes will get underway with an Oct. 30 exhibition date versus Quincy from inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Now, as the season rapidly approaches, tipoff times and television networks for this upcoming 2023-24 season are trickling out. Iowa’s Nov. 14 date at Creighton in the Gavitt Games will tip off at 9 p.m. CT and air on FS1.

The Bluejays finished last season with a 24-13 (14-6 Big East) record and advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight before bowing out in a thriller against eventual national-runner up San Diego State.

The Hawkeyes’ annual rivalry date has its tipoff time and broadcast network as well. The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series matchup at Iowa State on Dec. 7 will tip off at 7 p.m. CT and is set to be televised on ESPNU.

The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series matchup at Iowa State will tip off at 7 p.m. (CT) on Dec. 7 and be televised live on ESPNU. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/1Ll3ljKmNB — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) September 28, 2023

Iowa finished the 2022-23 season with a 19-14 (11-9 Big Ten) mark. In the process, the Hawkeyes became one of just 10 teams in the country to make each of the past four NCAA Tournaments. Iowa joins fellow Big Ten mates Michigan State and Purdue in that distinction.

The Hawkeyes are replacing first-round NBA draft pick Kris Murray, who averaged 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season. The 6-foot-8 forward was a consensus third-team All-American as he led Iowa in both scoring and rebounding.

Iowa’s No. 2 scorer and rebounder, Filip Rebraca, has moved on to the professional ranks as well. Rebraca averaged 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa is also replacing starting point guard Ahron Ulis and starting forward Connor McCaffery. McCaffery and Ulis combined to average 12.6 points, 5.8 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

Iowa is counting upon the trio of guard Tony Perkins and forwards Payton Sandfort and Patrick McCaffery to elevate their games. Perkins averaged 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game a season ago. The Indianapolis native figures to take up the starring mantle for this year’s Hawkeye team.

Meanwhile, Sandfort averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season, and McCaffery averaged 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

The Hawkeyes added a pair of transfers along their frontline that should provide immediate help inside. Ben Krikke comes over from Valparaiso where the 6-foot-9, 220 pound big led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring, averaging 19.4 points per game.

Iowa also brought in Even Brauns from Belmont. Brauns, a 6-foot-9, 240 pound center, averaged 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 assists per game in 21.2 minutes of average floor time last year with the Bruins. He shot 58.3% from the floor.

The Hawkeyes will also look for leaps from sophomore guards Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix. Iowa also signed four freshmen, guard Brock Harding, forward Ladji Dembele, forward Pryce Sandfort and forward Owen Freeman.

