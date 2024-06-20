Pair of insiders forecast 2026 OL Colin Whitters to Iowa football

Class of 2026 offensive lineman Colin Whitters just picked up an offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The 6-foot-4, 290 pound offensive lineman is out of Iowa City West High School. It’s already been a big month for Whitters as he just picked up his first Division I offer from Iowa State prior to landing his offer from the Hawkeyes.

After his visit last weekend, Whitters took to social media to announce his scholarship offer from Iowa.

After a great day in Iowa city, I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from the University of Iowa @HawkeyeFootball ! Thank you @CoachBarnett_OL! @ICWestFB @TheStrengthU pic.twitter.com/L7Xx6Y9J3M — Colin whitters (@ColinWhitters40) June 16, 2024

Several Iowa insiders think his recruitment is now leaning the Hawkeyes’ direction.

Hawkeye Insider‘s Sean Bock quickly placed a 247Sports crystal ball prediction last Sunday. Then, on Wednesday, Eliot Clough of Go Iowa Awesome put in a Rivals FutureCast.

Iowa already has one commit in its 2026 class and it’s a fellow offensive lineman. Waterloo West’s Carson Nielsen committed to the Hawkeyes on April 22.

At the time of his commitment, both On3 and 247Sports rated Nielsen as a four-star commit. On3 rated Nielsen as the No. 105 player nationally in the 2026 class, as the No. 9 offensive tackle and as the top player from the state of Iowa. 247Sports ranked Nielsen as the No. 206 player nationally, as the No. 17 offensive tackle and as the No. 3 player from Iowa.

Meanwhile, Rivals ranked Nielsen as a three-star commit and as the No. 29 offensive tackle in the 2026 class.

Whitters is currently an unranked recruit, but that figures to change now that both Iowa and Iowa State have extended offers. Plus, the 2026 recruiting class rankings are still just beginning to take full shape.

In the meantime, here’s a look at Whitters’ Hudl highlights from his sophomore season.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire