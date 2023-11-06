Pair of Illini earn Big Ten weekly honors

Nov. 6—ROSEMONT — Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams and running back Kaden Feagin were both honored by the Big Ten on Monday for the role they played in the Illini's 27-26 road win at Minnesota.

Williams was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week — the first such honor of his career — after he caught 13 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, including a 46-yard score that proved to be the game winner. The redshirt junior out of St. Louis' 13 receptions were the most by a Big Ten player this season and tied for fifth-most by any FBS player in 2023.

Feagin was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time in the last four weeks after he led Illinois with 148 yards of total offense to help beat the Gophers. The former Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond star rushed 22 times for 89 yards and added three catches for 59 yards. The latter included a 54-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass that was both Feagin's first receiving touchdown of his career and the longest reception by an Illini this season.