Pair of Huskers named Freshman All-Americans

Nebraska saw a pair of freshmen named Freshman All-Americans for their performances this season.

Linebacker Princewill Umanmielen and defensive end Cameron Lendhardt both received honors. Umanmielen was named a second-team freshman All-American by the Athletic, while Lendhart was an honorable mention according to the College Football Network.

Umanmielen was a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, ranked by all four major recruiting services as a top-300 prospect nationally. The defensive lineman turned linebacker recorded 22 tackles including 4.5 tackles for a loss and one sack.

Lenhardt was ranked as a four-star prospect by both ESPN and Rivals, the former ranking him as the No. 143 player in the nation. After a recruitment that saw him commit, decommit, and commit again to the Huskers, Lenhardt ultimately signed with the program last January. This season, he recorded 16 tackles, including five tackles for a loss and three sacks.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire