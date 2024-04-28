Pair of Hokies sign with NFL teams as UDFAs

(WJHL) – Virginia Tech was one of eleven Power 5 football programs that did not see any of its players taken in the 2024 NFL Draft this weekend. However, at least two Hokies have since signed with teams as undrafted free agents.

Defensive tackle Pheldarius Payne has come to terms with the Houston Texans. The Suffolk, Virginia native played in all 13 games for VT a season ago, making two starts.

He wracked up 31 tackles, including ten tackles for loss and four sacks. He recorded a pass breakup and a forced fumble, as well.

The 286-pound lineman ran a 4.85 40-yard dash and recorded a 31-inch vertical jump at Virginia Tech’s Pro Day in early April.

Norell Pollard has also landed a pro contract with the Washington Commanders, according to a report from The Draft Network.

Pollard started all 13 games for the Hokies as a team captain in 2023, making 24 tackles, including 7.5 for loss.

He ran a 4.8 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

