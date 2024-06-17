Pair of high-profile Oregon football transfers officially arrive in Eugene

Due to the academic calendar for some schools around the nation, it took until now for a handful of new Oregon Ducks to land in Eugene and join the team.

Though they weren’t able to be with the Ducks for the spring football season, a pair of highly important newcomers now appear to be on campus at Oregon, with both Duke safety transfer Brandon Johnson and Michigan State defensive line transfer Derrick Harmon announcing their arrival on social media.

Johnson has been committed to Oregon for several months now, but because of the quarters system at the U of O, he was unable to enroll in school and make it to Eugene until now.

Harmon, on the other hand, didn’t end up committing until after spring football came to an end, so this was his first opportunity to make it to Eugene.

Appears Brandon Johnson has arrived in Eugene📍 pic.twitter.com/HDTPuwoNqy — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) June 16, 2024

Derrick Harmon has arrived in Eugene📍 pic.twitter.com/KPaJhQCwen — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) June 14, 2024

We don’t know what number Harmon will be wearing with the Ducks — he wore No. 41 with the Spartans — but it appears that Johnson will be wearing No. 3 with Oregon, the same number he wore for Duke in 2023.

