Pair of Green Bay assistants will coach OL group at Senior Bowl

The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 NFL Draft class featured four players that competed at the Senior Bowl. The year prior, the Packers drafted two players that competed at the Senior Bowl.

Recent history tells us that at least one player from Green bay’s 2023 draft class will be in Mobile for the Senior Bowl. This year, the Packers will have two members of their coaching staff down in Mobile. Ryan Mahaffey, the assistant offensive line coach, and Quinshon Odom, a fellowship assistant, will be coaching the American offensive line group.

Let’s take a look at the group that Mahaffey and Odom will be coaching during Senior Bowl week.

Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

Named after Boys II Men singer Wanya Morris, the Tennessee transfer finished his career with starts at both left and right tackle.

#Oklahoma RT Wanya Morris has some intriguing developmental traits as a late day two/early day three RT. Really smooth mover in space with a mean streak in the run game — think his anchor and base in pass pro could improve but athleticism certainly pops. Senior Bowl bound too. pic.twitter.com/wgAUOiIUfM — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 11, 2023

Morris has long arms and quick feet to protect the edge. The Sooner offensive tackle plays with a physical edge as a run blocker and has the easy athleticism to climb to the second level.

Story continues

Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

Bergeron finished his career at Syracuse with eight starts at right tackle and 31 starts at left tackle.

.@CuseFootball OT Matthew Bergeron can play both LT and RT. NFL teams love his versatility.@MatthewkBerger1 x @TheDraftNetwork and the @SeniorBowl!https://t.co/vZempQOa97 — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) January 20, 2023

Bergeron is a good athlete with excellent range as a run blocker and hits his targets when he climbs to the second level. In pass protection, that lateral quickness shows up as he’s able to mirror edge rushers.

Nick Broeker, OL, Ole Miss

A former three-star recruit out of Illinois, Broeker finished his career at Ole Miss with 23 starts at left tackle and 13 starts at left guard (where he played this past season).

Lane Kiffin’s @OleMissFB offense will have plenty next-level talent this fall. LT Nick Broeker’s tape justifies preseason All-American hype—he’s an NFL starter. @seniorbowl also has draftable grades on WKU transfer RT Mason Brooks and WR Jonathan Mingo.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/RsIddbLFGC — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) July 13, 2022

Broeker gets after it as a run blocker. He’s able to seal run lanes with his quickness and strong hands. He has a high football IQ and he’s durable (appearing in 48 games for the Rebels).

Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama

A Vanderbilt transfer, Steen started all 13 games at left tackle during his lone season at Alabama. During those 13 starts, he was credited with giving up two sacks (PFF).

Tyler Steen (LT 54) has some really fun film Here’s an amazing recovery! pic.twitter.com/NOl9jTOS9n — Draft Guy Jared (@DraftGuyJared) October 31, 2022

Steen is light-footed for a man his size (6-5, 315 pounds). Steen is athletic enough to mirror edge rushers and shows good range as a run blocker.

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

The former five-star recruit enjoyed his best season at Tennessee this year, making 12 starts at right tackle after playing left tackle in 2021. Wright finished his career at Tennessee with two starts at right guard, 26 at right tackle, and 13 starts at left tackle.

Darnell Wright on an island here with Will Anderson. Excellent hand placement and anchors down to absorb the speed to power rush. Makin it look easy on this one. pic.twitter.com/j5LBgNrnBv — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) January 11, 2023

Wright held his own against the premier edge rushers of the SEC this past season, yielding zero sacks and just eight pressures according to PFF. He plays with an edge as a run blocker and has good short-area quickness for a man of his size (6-6, 335 pounds), and has a lot of power.

O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Torrence came to Florida from Louisiana with head coach Billy Napier and handled the step up in competition, becoming the first Gator guard in program history to earn All-American honors.

O’Cyrus Torrence is this years headliner🐊 PFF’s Top 10 IOL Prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft⬇️https://t.co/vzBz0ooNNW — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 19, 2023

Torrence is physical and dominant as a run blocker. He’s got strong hands and he’s able to drive defenders back once he gets his hands on them. He’s at his best playing in a phone booth and is able to anchor down against power in pass protection.

John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

A four-year starter for the Gophers, John Michael Schmitz may be the best center in the 2023 NFL Draft.

For #Texans fans hoping see the interior offensive line upgrade for Dameon Pierce. Let me introduce you to Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz. Stud in run blocking, STURDY GUY, finisher, latches on for dear life. At No. 33 (or a trade back), be interested.pic.twitter.com/euaDxhgzOk — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) January 20, 2023

Schmitz is a smooth mover for a man his size (6-4, 320 pounds). He hits his landmarks when he reaches the second level. He has a high football IQ and isn’t fooled by stunts or twists.

Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion

The former two-star recruit started 34 games at right tackle and one game at right guard for Old Dominion.

From Draft Network’s profile on Saldiveri:

Saldiveri projects to be a high-floor potential starter in the NFL. While he doesn’t possess many elite traits that separate him from the pack, I believe he has all the tools to be serviceable immediately.

Richard Gouraige, OL, Florida

Gouraige was a four-year starter for the Gators. He finished his career with starts at guard and tackle, making 25 starts at left tackle the past two seasons.

Fellow senior linemate O’Cyrus Torrence has gotten more draft buzz this summer but LT Richard Gouraige (@richardg813) is also in a good spot on @seniorbowl board heading into 2022 season. 3.5-year starter originally came to Florida as DL. Impressive slide & redirect here: pic.twitter.com/iBhwHYNO5g — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 4, 2022

Gouraige has long arms that help him quickly extend into edge rushers. Over the past two seasons, he’s given up three sacks. He’s likely not a fit for the Packers due to his limited lateral agility.

Steve Avila, IOL, TCU

Avila finished his collegiate career with starts at center, right guard at right tackle. He brings a ton of position versatility, with his best fit being inside.

TCU IOL Steve Avila is a tank on the interior. Powerful player that controls dudes at the point of attack. The 2023 IOL class is pretty strong from early watches for me. pic.twitter.com/v9jRLvsggO — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) January 15, 2023

Avila is stout at the point of attack. He does a good job of using his hands to keep defenders out of his chest. He has a high football IQ and plays with a nasty demeanor as a run blocker.

Emil Ekiyor Jr, IOL, Alabama

A three-year starter at right guard for the Crimson Tide, Ekiyor is a people mover as a run blocker. He’s able to anchor at contact and has quick feet. Over the past two seasons, he gave up zero sacks (PFF).

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire