Pair of Giants named to PFWA 2022 All-NFC team

Jan 1, 2023; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrates a defensive stop with running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.

Two Giants were named to the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) 2022 All-NFC team, which was announced on Tuesday morning.

Free-agent-to-be Saquon Barkley joined San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey at the running back position, and Dexter Lawrence joined Philadelphia Eagles lineman Javon Hargrave and Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders at the defensive tackle spot.

Barkley ran for a career-best 1,312 yards and added 338 more through the air, racking up 10 touchdowns in a stellar 2022 season as the Giants turned things around in a huge way to win a playoff game in Brian Daboll's first season as head coach.

Of course, all eyes are now on the Penn State product as he nears free agency. Barkley said after the Divisional Round loss to the Eagles that he couldn’t imagine that being his final game in a Giants uniform, and while GM Joe Schoen said on Monday that the team would like to have Barkley back, he did make the situation sound a bit murky, noting that the team and Barkley “weren’t really close” to a deal during in-season talks.

“We’re less than 48 hours after that game, so everybody’s going to step back, take the emotion out of it, evaluate the roster, and then again, we have to operate under the salary cap with how we’re going to divvy up, how we’re going to create the roster, what are the priority positions and how are we going to move forward,” Schoen said, “but we would like to have Saquon back, if it works out.”

Lawrence, meanwhile, had the best season of his pro career, posting a career-high with 7.5 sacks, though his impact on the game goes well beyond his sack numbers. Lawrence consistently collapsed the pocket from his DT spot, and now finds himself among the best in the game at his position.

Schoen also spoke about Lawrence on Monday, saying he has “done enough” to earn a new deal, though the team has the luxury of bringing him back without a new deal in 2023 if they choose thanks to the fifth-year option.