Update: Pair of Georgia walk-ons in the transfer portal

Georgia defensive lineman Tyler Malakius has entered the transfer portal. Malakius has three years of eligibility remaining. He walked on to the team in 2019 and redshirted.

Malakius, who played high school football at Westfield School, is from Byron, Georgia. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman is looking for more playing time at his new home.

Tyler Malakius is one of Georgia’s top walk-ons. He saw his first game action against Charleston Southern in 2021 and spent the 2020 season on the scout team.

Malakius has the talent to see significant playing time at another school. He has offers from UNLV and Chattanooga. His are some of his top moments from practice:

Thank you Georgia❤️. Three years of eligibility remaining. #TGBTG pic.twitter.com/BAJ4MCCEFo — Tyler Malakius (@TylerMalakius) May 10, 2022

Georgia walk-on running back Anthony Summey (next page):

Georgia Bulldogs walk-on running back Anthony Summey is transferring to the Pittsburgh Panthers. Summey is walking on at Pittsburgh. He did not see much playing time during his career in Athens.

Summey is moving closer to home. He is from Ocean Township, New Jersey. The 6-foot, 210-pound running back played high school football for St. Peter’s Preparatory.

Summey has a better chance to secure more carries at Pittsburgh. He faces a little bit less competition in the Panthers’ backfield.

Anthony Summey announced his transfer via Twitter:

