Pair of Georgia Bulldogs named SEC Players of the Week

A pair of Georgia Bulldogs have been recognized as SEC Players of the Week for their performance against Clemson.

Defensive back Christopher Smith has been named the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Week and defensive lineman Jordan Davis was honored as the league’s best defensive lineman of the weekend.

Smith was responsible for the lone touchdown in Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson on Saturday.

Late in the second quarter, with the game tied at 0-0, Smith stepped in between the ball and receiver on a slant route and took an interception 74 yards to the house.

Christopher Smith read DJ Uiagelelei like a BOOK pic.twitter.com/8AKACu2eMT — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 5, 2021

Davis also had a monster performance. The whole nation is talking about the 6-foot-6, 340 pound monster that is Davis. He was incredible on Saturday, recording 3 tackles, 1 sack and 2 tackles for a loss.