Pair of Georgia Bulldogs named SEC players of the week

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon was named as the SEC’s defensive player of the week for his performance against the Auburn Tigers. Mondon recorded 11 tackles and a sack against Auburn.

Mondon helped Georgia secure a 27-20 road win at Auburn. His sure-tackling and ability to cover a lot of ground made a massive difference for the Bulldogs.

Georgia freshman kicker Peyton Woodring bounced back against Auburn. Woodring ended his slump and made both of his field goal attempts against the Tigers. Both of Woodring’s made field goals were between 30 and 40 yards. Woodring made all three of his extra point attempts.

Special teams always makes a difference and Woodring’s performance was a big reason why Georgia knocked off Auburn. Woodring was named as the SEC’s co-freshman of the week for his efforts.

Surprisingly, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers was not named as one of the SEC players of the week following his clutch performance against Auburn.

Georgia will look to continue its home winning streak on Oct. 7 against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire