Pair of Georgia Bulldogs named as 5-stars with something to prove

The Georgia Bulldogs have one of the top rosters in college football entering the 2022 season. Georgia is coming off a national championship, but that does not mean every player on the roster is a proven commodity.

Georgia is expected to have an historic number of players selected in the 2022 NFL draft. That means Georgia’s defense must replace a lot of talent, so Kirby Smart and company need a number of new players to step up in 2022.

The Bulldogs have two players 247Sports has named as five-star prospects with something to prove:

Wide receiver/tight end Arik Gilbert

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver/tight end Arik Gilbert transferred to UGA from LSU, but sat out the 2021-2022 season due to personal issues. Gilbert was a five-star recruit out of Marietta with tons of talent.

He can be a big-time difference-maker for the Bulldogs. Gilbert will see a lot of action this spring due to Brock Bowers’ injury, Darnell Washington’s injury and more injuries in the tight ends room.

Can Gilbert take advantage of this opportunity? He has the talent to do so and is off to a good start in the classroom this year. Gilbert needs to establish chemistry with quarterback Stetson Bennett this spring to have the best possible season in the fall.

Gilbert caught 35 passes for 368 yards and found the end zone twice as a freshman at LSU. Gilbert was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team and put up great numbers despite only playing in eight games for multiple quarterbacks.

Center Clay Webb

Clay Webb is a former five-star recruit who has only played in five career games for the Bulldogs. Webb has immense talent, but has an uphill climb for playing time at center.

Georgia starting center Sedrick Van Pran is one of the best centers in the SEC. Van Pran is the cement of Georgia’s offensive line. Webb could compete at the guard position as well as center. If not, then Webb may have to wait to see if Van Pran enters the 2023 NFL draft.

