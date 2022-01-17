Pair of Georgia Bulldogs declare for NFL draft

The Georgia Bulldogs are losing a pair of key interior linemen to the 2022 NFL draft. Georgia will reload for the 2022 college football season.

Georgia returns a lot of talent like Christopher Smith, Tykee Smith, and Nolan Smith.

Both of these players are participating in the 2022 Senior Bowl, so their NFL draft decisions come as no surprise:

Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt

Devonte Wyatt of the Georgia Bulldogs against the Arkansas Razorbacks. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt is headed to the 2022 NFL draft. Wyatt’s departure will open up a few more snaps for the talented Jalen Carter.

Wyatt appeared in 49 games for the Dawgs from 2018-2021. Wyatt finishes his career with five sacks, 113 tackles, and three pass deflections. Wyatt was a key piece in some elite Georgia defenses that did not allow many rushing yards or touchdowns.

Offensive guard Justin Shaffer

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Shaffer is entering the 2022 NFL draft. Shaffer played in 51 games throughout his five year Georgia career. The super-senior will be missed along the offensive front.

Shaffer started for Georgia at left guard throughout the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Tate Ratledge, who missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL, and Warren Ericson are Georgia’s top returning offensive guards.

Shaffer had a message thanking Georgia on Twitter:

