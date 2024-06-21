Pair of Georgia Bulldog Alums Finish Fifth at Trials

NDIANAPOLIS – The University of Georgia swimming team continued competition Thursday at the 2024 United States Olympic Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fast Facts

Bulldog alum Dakota Luther finished fifth in the women’s 200-meter butterfly final with a time of 2:08.63, improving from her sixth-place finish from the 2021 trials. Fellow alum Jay Litherland also finished fifth in the men’s 200m backstroke final with a new personal-best time of 1:57.16, his third PB of the week in the event.

Alum Chase Kalisz advanced to Friday’s men’s 200m IM final with a first-place semifinals time of 1:56.83. In prelims, Kalisz finished third with a time of 1:58.62. Recent graduate Zach Hils placed 28th in the morning session with a time of 2:01.35, while incoming freshman Drew Hitchcock finished 39th with a PB of 2:02.28.

Recent graduate Dillon Downing tied for 17th in the men’s 50m freestyle prelmis with a time of 22.33. Rising senior Reese Branzell placed 33rd with a time of 22.58, while recent graduate Miles Simon tied for 53rd with a mark of 22.88.

Up Next

The U.S. Olympic Trials continue Friday with prelims in the men’s 100m butterfly, women’s 200m IM, and women’s 800m freestyle. Prelims stream at 11 a.m. on Peacock, followed by semifinals and finals at 8 p.m. on NBC.