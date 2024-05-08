Pair of Gators prepare for G League Elite Camp this weekend

The Florida basketball program will be represented by two Gators this year at the G League Elite Camp in Chicago. Guards Zyon Pullin and Walter Clayton Jr. — the latter of which can still return to the team if the draft waters seem too cold — will showcase their talents in front of NBA coaches and front-office officials from May 11-12.

Clayton was included in the initial announcement on Saturday, which put him among the first 44 players named to the camp. Pullin got the call on Monday, pairing him up with his backcourt teammate from last season. The two were omitted from the NBA draft combine invitation list, but a strong showing this weekend could elevate them into consideration.

The two were added to Florida’s roster ahead of the 2023-24 campaign via the transfer portal as a part of Todd Golden’s successful personnel reload. The dynamic duo was largely responsible for the Gators’ highest-scoring season in program history, as well as getting the program back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three seasons.

The Orange and Blue’s 24-12 overall record was the best since the 2016-17 campaign (27-9) and it reached its first SEC Tournament finals since 2014.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire