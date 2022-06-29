  • Oops!
Pair of Gators named Walter Camp 2022 Preseason All-Americans

David Rosenberg
·2 min read
In this article:
Florida has some talent to look forward to in the trenches.

Offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter were named to the Walter Camp 2022 Preseason All-American teams on Monday. Torrence, who was one of the top offensive linemen in the transfer portal this offseason, was named a first-teamer, and Dexter earned second-team recognition as a junior.

Both players are expected to be major contributors for the Gators this year. Torrence played for three years under Billy Napier at Lousiana and has become a leader in the locker room during the transition period. He stood out in spring practices, according to a report from 247Sports, shutting down his opponents during 11-on-11 practice sessions.

Dexter is entering his third year with the Gators and is expected to garner plenty of attention as he attempts to raise his draft stock with a big junior year. A five-star recruit coming out of high school, the hype is nothing new for Dexter, but he’ll need to best the 51 tackles and 2.5 sacks he managed in 2021.

In 2021, cornerback Kaiir Elam was named to the Second Team, and tight end Kyle Pitts was named to the First Team in 2020. Prior to that, the foundation released a Preseason Player of the Year Watch List, so this marks the first time UF has had two representatives on the lists.

