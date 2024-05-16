Pair of Gators kickoff times announced, will be broadcast on ABC

ABC Sports announced the kickoff times for its second slate of Southeastern Conference games on Wednesday afternoon, which included a pair of big-time matchups for Florida football.

The Gators the Texas A&M Aggies on Sept. 14 and the game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, according to the announcement; that same kickoff time applies to the neutral-site game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 2. The two matchups make a total of three games featured on ABC so far this fall, joining the season-opener against the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31 which also starts at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The last time Florida hosted Texas A&M in the Swamp was in 2017 for the infamous reptile uniform game. The Gators and Aggies are knotted at three games apiece in the all-time series dating back to 1962.

The UF-UGA rivalry, on the other hand, needs no introduction. This season’s meeting for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will be the 102nd of all time between the cross-border foes and original SEC founders. The ‘Dawgs lead the series, 55-44-2.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire