Pair of four-stars announce official visits to Rutgers football

Rutgers football will host Jaylan Hornsby and Willy Love for official visits in June. Both players are four-star recruits and are considered top 10 players in New Jersey.

This is a crucial period in the rebuilding program for Rutgers football and the construction of the 2024 recruiting class. Being able to secure official visits from the Hornsby and Love, two of the top players in New Jersey, is big for the program.

Hornsby is a wide receiver from Camden High School (Camden, N.J.) He is the No. 7 recruit in the state according to the 247Sports Composite. At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, he has an ideal frame to play in the Big Ten. He holds numerous Power Five offers including Penn State and Texas A&M.

As for Love, he is a linebacker prospect who also is from Camden, playing for Eastside High School. According to 247Sports, he is the third-highest-ranked recruit in the state. His offer list includes the likes of Boston College, Georgia and Maryland among others.

The 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers is off to a solid start. Over the weekend, the Scarlet Knights got a sixth commitment when Michigan tight end Monte Keener gave his verbal to the program.

Keener is a three-star recruit who visited Rutgers in late April. He held Power Five offers from Indiana and Minnesota.

