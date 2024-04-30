Pair of former Wisconsin football players secure NFL mini camp invites

The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone and a pair of undrafted former Wisconsin Badgers football players secured rookie mini camp invitations this week.

Offensive lineman Michael Furtney was invited to both the Bills and Packers rookie mini camps after he went unselected in the draft while safety Travian Blaylock was invited to join the Bears at their rookie mini camp.

Furtney spent the final two years of his five campaigns in Madison operating as the team’s starting right guard while he finished his UW career having played in 56 total contests, which ranks fourth all-time in program history. He’ll now get a chance to prove himself in a pair of camps ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Blaylock wrapped up a four-year Wisconsin tenure this past season, playing in all 13 games, recording seven total tackles and pass breakup during the 2023 campaign. He is the son of former Chiefs and Jets running back Derrick Blaylock (2001-2007) and he’ll look to carve out his own NFL career.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire