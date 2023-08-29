Pair of former Tigers waived by Eagles, per reports

According to multiple reports, two former Clemson football players may have to find a new team in the coming days.

Veteran safety K’Von Wallace, a 2020 fourth-round pick, is set to be waived by the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Inside The Eagles’ Andrew DiCecco.

Wide receiver Joseph Ngata will also be waived by the Eagles, according to NBCSports’ Dave Zangaro.

Both Wallace and Ngata can sign with the Eagles practice squad if they clear waivers and aren’t picked up by another NFL team.

Playing in 45 games at Clemson from 2019-2022, Ngata finished with 88 receptions for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles in April.

Primarily playing on special teams last season, Wallace had 28 total tackles and two passes defended. He has been with the Eagles for the last three seasons.

