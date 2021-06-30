Pair of former Spartans to play for Team HeartFIRE in upcoming TBT event

A pair of former Michigan State Spartans will be playing for Team HeartFIRE in the upcoming TBT event that begins next month.

Branden Dawson and Brandon Wood will both be members of Team HeartFIRE. The squad also includes three players from Baylor and will be coached by Homer Drew.

Team HeartFire is listed as a No. 11 seed and will begin play in the TBT on July 24. Games throughout the event will be televised on ESPN.

Lots of @BaylorMBB & @MSU_Basketball connections on this Team HeartFIRE roster ❤️🔥 First game: July 24 at 4p CDT live on ESPN3 pic.twitter.com/3LUzdRdcYp — TBT (@thetournament) June 29, 2021

