Pair of former Ohio State football five-stars sign with new IFL teams

It is not too often we discuss some Indoor Football League action on this site, but when two former five-star recruits make a splash we have to dive in! With the Arena Football League officially dead and gone, the IFL is the new big man on campus as far as fast paced indoor action goes.

The IFL season is officially in the books and their free agency period has started. For those that are not too familiar with the league there is a certain amount of star power playing such as Nate Davis from Ball State, former Buckeye Verlon Reed and former “Last Chance U” star, Malik Henry.

Now that you know a tad bit more about the IFL, it is time to see what these two surprising former Ohio State recruits are up to and where we can watch them this spring.

Torrance Gibson to the Green Bay Blizzard

Torrance Gibson was a former five-star left-handed dual-threat athletic quarterback out of the state of Florida. He never really found his footing at quarterback for Ohio State and made the position change to wide receiver, but again struggled to see the field and transferred to both Cincinnati and Mississippi Gulf Coast at the JUCO level.

Gibson played receiver briefly in the Canadian Football League for the Edmonton Eskimos and is now in the IFL. Despite some other reports floating out there, Gibson was actually a member of the Spokane Shock at receiver in the IFL last season, but Green Bay is planning on Gibson at quarterback this season.

🚨BREAKING🚨 – The Green Bay Blizzard have announced the signing of quarterback Torrance Gibson (@TG6ix_). He played college ball at @OhioStateFB, Cincinnati, and Mississippi Gulf Coast CC. He has spent time in the @CFL with Edmonton and in the @IndoorFL with Spokane.#GoBlizz | pic.twitter.com/8rF0KISONt — Green Bay Blizzard (@gbblizzard) November 25, 2021

Matt Burrell to the Arizona Rattlers

BREAKING – BREAKING – The Arizona Rattlers have signed 2 more players for their 2022 roster, as wide receiver Victor Wharton III and offensive lineman Matt Burrell are joining the team for the upcoming season. Read full story: https://t.co/4YIKWrb9tL pic.twitter.com/chMkYOwVcB — Arizona Rattlers (@ArizonaRattlers) November 23, 2021

While Torrance Gibson may be the name everyone remembers, Matt Burrell has had a much better collegiate and even professional career. Burrell actually saw action in 25 games in his two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Sam Houston State. Burrell started seven games for the Tucson Sugar Skulls last season in the IFL and the Arizona Rattlers are prepared for him to start at center in 2022.

