Pair of former NFL RBs attend Ravens’ training camp practice on Thursday

The Baltimore Ravens continue to grind through their training camp practices as they prepare to take one what will certainly be a grueling 2023 season. The team is working to get better every day, and have had some appearances made by former members of the team and even other former NFL players over the last few weeks.

On Thursday, Baltimore had two former NFL running backs out to practice, including one who played with the Ravens for multiple years in Ray Rice. Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was also in attendance, who is close with Baltimore quarterback Josh Johnson.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire