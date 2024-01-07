Pair of former Georgia Bulldogs declare for the NFL draft

A pair of former Georgia Bulldogs that transferred to the Alabama Crimson Tide have declared for the 2024 NFL draft. Former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton declared for the draft shortly after the Crimson Tide fell to the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoffs.

Burton’s Alabama teammate, linebacker Trezmen Marshall, thanked Alabama and Georgia for his time at their respective programs as he declared for the draft. Marshall announced his plans to enter the draft via social media.

Marshall recorded 56 total tackles and 2.5 sacks this season. Marshall also had a critical fumble recovery against Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Jermaine Burton also announced his plans to enter the NFL draft via social media. Burton finished the 2023 college football season with 39 catches for 798 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Both Jermaine Burton and Trezmen Marshall won at least one national championship at Georgia before transferring to Alabama.

Both Burton and Marshall made critical plays in the SEC championship to help the Crimson Tide defeat Georgia.

