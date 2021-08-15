This pair of former Gators put points on the board in preseason debuts

Former Gators made their preseason debuts on Saturday throughout the NFL. Some are fighting for starting spots and others are fighting for spots on the 53-man roster. Here’s how Florida alumni did in the NFL on Saturday.

Last year’s star quarterback for the Gators Kyle Trask made his NFL debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday and was greeted with a huge ovation. Two dropped passes from receivers helped him finish the night with just 35 yards on 4-15 passing, but Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he likes where the young quarterback is at following the game.

Former Gators running back La’Mical Perine racked up 30 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts in the Jets‘ 12-7 victory over the Giants. Receiver Kadarius Toney sat out of the game following reports of a slow training camp.

Five more former Gators played in the Giants-Jets matchup. Center Brett Heggie and defensive back Qunicy Wilson (3 solos, 6 total) came in as backups for the Giants. Defensive end Jabari Zuniga and safety Marcus Maye each made one assisted tackle for the Jets and linebacker Jarrad Davis had one solo tackle.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have some of the more high-profile Florida alumni starting with none other than Tim Tebow. The 2007 Heisman trophy winner didn’t do much in his debut besides dropping a weak block that went viral on social media. CJ Henderson had a strong performance in his first game back from injury and the COVID-19 list. Receiver Josh Hammond stood out too with 55 yards on six receptions.

Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor started for the Jaguars, and defensive end Lerentree McCray rounds out the list with a single tackle.

Receiver Tyrie Cleveland had one rushing attempt for six yards for the Broncos against the Vikings. Miami running back Jordan Scarlett also had one rushing attempt but for eight yards.

Jonathan Greenard strip-sacked Green Bay’s Jordan Love for the Houston Texans and Vernon Hargreaves III had two tackles (one solo, one assisted) in a weak performance as a starter. T.J. Slaton, the lone Gator on the Packers, looked solid on the defensive line against the run.

Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson recorded a tackle and cornerback Brian Poole had two assisted tackles in New Orleans’ 14-17 loss to the Ravens.

Demarcus Robinson saw limited action for the Chiefs with just four snaps played against the 49ers. Punter Tommy Townsend netted 344 yards on seven attempts, four of which were inside the 20.

Two Seattle Seahawks close out the list of former Gators in action on Saturday, offensive tackle Stone Forsythe and receiver Freddie Swain. Forsythe missed a block that led to Geno Smith getting a concussion and Swain hauled in three passes for 29 yards.

