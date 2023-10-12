Pair of former Gators to be inducted into Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame

Florida football has a long history of excellence which crescendoed in the early part of the 21st century, resulting in three national championships over a decade-plus stretch. While the glory days are now in the rearview mirror, a pair of former Gators from that era are set to be honored for their excellence.

The City of Jacksonville announced on Wednesday two that former football standouts, running back Earnest Graham and defensive back Joe Haden, will be inducted into the 2023 Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame.

Graham was one of the best running backs the Swamp had ever seen — and that says a lot for a school that has produced a plethora of NFL talent including Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. He amassed 3,065 rushing yards — adding to his total of 3,468 all-purpose yards — with 33 career rushing touchdowns over five years

The talented tailback is also the sole player in team history with three 100-yard rushing games and averaged 135 yards per bowl game. His son, linebacker Myles Graham, is a 2024 commit to the Orange and Blue out of Gainesville (Florida) Buchholz.

Haden’s arrival on the scene was a historic one, becoming the first true freshman to start at cornerback in the program’s season opener, which came in 2007 against Western Kentucky. He recorded 218 total tackles, 157 solo, 34 pass breakups, eight interceptions, and 3.5 sacks in 40 career games — all starts — before being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.

The induction ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 27, as part of Florida-Georgia football weekend at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

