A pair of former 5-star Ohio State transfers to visit Nebraska

The transfer portal has changed the collegiate game, and Ohio State football, like many others, have seen contributors enter and look for new destinations.

Two former 5-star Buckeye recruits, quarterback Kyle McCord, and wide receiver Julian Fleming, could potentially continue to be teammates in a different shade of red.

According to a report by On3’s Pete Nakos, the pair are both visiting Nebraska this weekend. The two connected 26 times for 270 yards this past season and clearly have some familiarity with each other.

Both were some of the best prospects coming out of high school — McCord ranked as the No. 28 overall prospect in the 2021 class — while Fleming was the No. 3 overall, both according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Nebraska will have two former Buckeyes on campus this week. Sources confirmed to @On3sports and @HuskerOnline that Ohio State transfer wide receiver Julian Fleming will be on campus this week, too. The No. 1 receiver in 2020 recruiting class. https://t.co/ee1OfZjVet pic.twitter.com/dz79aXcSLS — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 10, 2023

As of this post, neither have made their intentions known, but it’s clear there is interesting in playing for the Cornhuskers.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire