Pair of Florida players named to ESPN’s top newcomers list

Florida enters the 2021 season with a lot of talent to replace, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Gators lost starting quarterback Kyle Trask and his top three receivers, and the offense could look a lot different with Emory Jones under center in 2021.

The recruiting may be lagging behind a bit for UF, but coach Dan Mullen has made good use of the transfer portal to fill roster holes during his time in Gainesville. One of the players he brought in this year, former Clemson running back Demarkcus Bowman, ranks 14th on ESPN’s list of the top newcomers in college football.

Bowman, who signed with the Tigers as the No. 23 prospect overall in the 2020 class, entered the transfer portal in October, so he didn’t have much time to see the field at Clemson. Bowman missed some time with Florida in the spring due to an injury, but should be fully healthy for the season. With Florida replacing Kyle Trask under center, the offense is going to need a consistent run game. Adding Bowman to the running backs room that includes Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis, Nay’Quan Wright and Lorenzo Lingard means Florida has plenty of options in the backfield.

Bowman is certainly a talented player, but it’s hard to judge exactly how much of an impact he will have in 2021 due to how crowded Florida’s backcourt is. If seniority rules, Pierce and Davis would see the most carries, but Wright also impressed as a redshirt freshman in 2020.

Lingard is another former five-star transfer from Miami, but he only saw five carries in 2020 and seems to be falling behind the rest of the group. Bowman will certainly see some action in 2021, but he may not be UF’s feature back. To find a newcomer who could have an immediate impact, you have to go a bit further down the list.

True freshman cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. from Miami Palmetto was a huge get for Mullen in the 2021 class. A five-star recruit, Marshall could help restore the DBU moniker in Gainesville.

Story continues

Florida already has a proven starter at corner in Kaiir Elam, who is getting legit top-10 pick hype, but there are some questions surrounding the other starting spot. Though nothing has been confirmed, Jaydon Hill has been subject to rumors regarding a serious injury. If his availability is in question, the Gators could turn to Marshall for early playing time, as well as fellow newcomers Elijah Blades and Jadarrius Perkins, who both arrived via the transfer portal.

Marshall came in at No. 32 on ESPN’s newcomer list.

The No. 1 corner recruit in the country, Florida could use someone in the secondary with Marshall’s talent. There is competition at the position, but Marshall could break through and see the field early.

The recruiting may not be where it needs to be, but securing Marshall’s commitment was a good sign for the staff. He should be poised to become a leader in the secondary in the coming years.

Related

These two Florida players made The Athletic's 2021 'Freak List' Florida's TE coach Tim Brewster asks his corps to be every-down players Gators TE Kemore Gamble misses hog on hunting trip, vows to 'catch one' The Gators own the state of Florida on the college gridiron Where Florida lands in preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

List