Pair of Florida football freshmen earn All-American honors

The Football Writers Association of America announced their Freshman All-American list on Tuesday, which included a pair of standout members of the Florida Gators program.

Tight end Arlis Boardingham and wide receiver Eugene Wilson were both recognized after impressive performances in their debut collegiate campaigns for the Orange and Blue. Florida joins the Miami Hurricanes, Oklahoma Sooners and Tulane Green Wave as the only schools to boast two players on the list.

The pair represent the first UF players selected for the honor since 2016. That year, offensive lineman Juwaan Taylor and linebacker David Reese made the first-year cut.

Wilson burst onto the scene in 2023 with his electrifying playmaking, catching the heart and soul of the Gator Nation early on while finishing as one of the bright spots for the future of the program. The Sunshine State product played in 10 games with seven starts, leading the offense in touchdown receptions with six, while finishing second in receptions and yards with 61 and 538, respectively.

Boardingham played in all twelve games with two starts, snagging 26 receptions for 289 yards and four scores while providing needed athleticism at the tight end position. The California native was also recognized by the College Football Network as an honorable mention for Freshman All-American.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire