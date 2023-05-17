Pair of Eagles’ assistants taking part in the NFL Coaching Accelerator program

Philadelphia has had one of the NFL’s most diverse staffs for years, and this spring they’ll be sending three more assistant coaches to the league’s accelerator program.

The Coach Accelerator aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. In a change to the nomination process this year, clubs were able to nominate those from outside of their organization.

The three Eagles staffers were among 40 participants this year that are attending based on their high potential to be considered for a Head Coach position in the future.

Johnson (OC) and Brady were among sixteen of the participants who will be returning from last year’s event.

the League announced plans to host the Coach Accelerator on May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis. The Spring Accelerator follows the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator and the Front Office Accelerator hosted at previous League meetings in 2022.

Brian Johnson --OC

A former college quarterback at Utah who has known the Hurts family for years, Johnson joined the Eagles after serving as the offensive coordinator for the University of Florida, helping get Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts to the NFL.

Prior to that, Johnson played a key role in Dak Prescott earning All-SEC honors at Mississippi State.

He’ll now be tasked when making sure the NFL’s most dominant offense keeps its identity while taking the next step in efficiency and innovation.

Sean Desai -- DC

Desai was associate head coach of the Seahawks for one season after spending eight years with the Chicago Bears from 2013-2021, serving as defensive coordinator, safeties coach, and defensive quality control coach.

Philadelphia had the NFL’s top-ranked pass defense and No. 2 total defense last season, as Desai looks to duplicate that success while adding some new wrinkles.

Marcus Brady -- Senior Offensive Assistant



Brady spent time in Indianapolis alongside coach Philadelphia head Nick Sirianni for three seasons and can assess where teams will attack the Eagles’ offense from the perspective of having intimate knowledge of the system.

