Pair of Ducks projected to be selected in Round 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks kept the important streak of first-round picks in the NFL Draft alive on Thursday night with quarterback Bo Nix being selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 12 overall pick. Now, as we get into Day 2 of the draft, more Ducks should hear their names called.

Both Jackson Powers-Johnson and Troy Franklin have been listed among the best available players left on the board, and according to a round two mock draft from ESPN that was released on Friday, the pair will receive that coveted call in a matter of hours.

According to ESPN, Powers-Johnson projects to land with the New Orleans Saints at pick No. 45.

After adding offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga in the first round, the Saints continue to address the offensive line by adding Powers-Johnson. He can also play guard and would give them another physical tone-setter.

Not too long after that, Franklin is expected to hear his name called, landing with a team that many thought might take him in the first round — the Buffalo Bills, at pick No. 60.

Trading leading receiver Stefon Diggs to the Texans and Gabe Davis signing with the Jaguars makes wideout a pressing need for the Bills. Franklin would give quarterback Josh Allen a target who can stretch the field.

There’s a chance that we see guys like Brandon Dorlus, Bucky Irving, and Khyree Jackson get drafted on Friday night in the second or third round as well, but it feels like almost a certainty that both JPJ and Franklin find out their NFL teams at some point today.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire