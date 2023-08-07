A pair of Duck receivers on preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list

Oregon is fortunate to have a very good quarterback in Bo Nix, but the senior signal caller would be the first to admit he wouldn’t be as good if he didn’t have talented targets.

Two of those targets, Troy Franklin and incoming transfer Tex Johnson are being recognized as two of the better receivers in the country as they were on the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list.

The award goes to the nation’s best receiver. Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt was last year’s recipient.

In 2022, Franklin had his best season as a Duck with 61 catches for 891 yards and nine touchdowns. For Troy last season, Johnson had 56 catches for 863 yards and four touchdowns.

