Pair of Colts rookies invited to NFLPA’s annual rookie premiere

Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Laiatu Latu and second-round pick Adonai Mitchell were among the 40 rookies invited by the NFL Players Association to participate in the annual rookie premiere in Los Angeles, according to Mike Garafolo.

The event will run from May 16-19 and brings together the top incoming rookies where they’ll have the opportunity to network and learn from some of the NFL’s business and marketing partners.

This will also be the first time that fans will get to see these players in their full uniforms.

With the event focused on marketing, 36 of the 40 invitees play either quarterback, running back, or wide receiver–the most marketable positions in the NFL. In fact, Latu is one of only two defensive players attending the event.

Latu comes to the NFL after being one of the more disruptive pass rushers in college football the past two seasons, totaling 60-plus pressures and double-digit sacks during both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Mitchell will provide that needed big-play presence to the Colts’ offense. He averaged 15.4 yards per catch at Texas last season with 11 touchdowns.

For the full list of invitees, click here.

