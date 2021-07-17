Pair of Colts featured among ‘Top 50 trench players’

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner were featured among the top-50 trench players by Brandon Thorn.

A widely respected analyst when it comes to trench play, Thorn detailed his top-50 trench players, breaking them down into tiers. Nelson found himself in the “Elite” tier, which was second being only the “Unique” tier, the latter of which featured just Aaron Donald.

“7. Quenton Nelson – LG – Colts – Year 4 – 25-years old Nelson has been elite since his rookie season with a rare combination of physical tools and mental acuity that has resulted in some of the most impressive highlights for an offensive lineman that we’ve ever seen. With that said, his down-to-down consistency in terms of technique as a pass-protector hasn’t reached cyborg/Zack Martin levels just yet, which is really the only thing keeping him from being higher than he already is on this list.”

With three All-Pros under his belt, Nelson is quickly on a Hall of Fame trajectory. If he continues to progress with his consistency, he could very well move up on Thorn’s list.

Buckner came in at the same tier but a few spots below Nelson.

“17. DeForest Buckner – DT – Colts – Year 6 – 27-years old Buckner wins with tremendous use of hands and premier length, with as freaky of physical dimensions as any player in the NFL at 6’7” 295 with 34 3/8 arm length and 11 3/4 hand size. Buckner aligned as a loose three technique is one of the more terrifying looks any guard can face and his signature club-swim move is one of the best ‘trump card’ moves of any rusher in football.”

Earning his first All-Pro nod in 2020, Buckner is the engine of the defense and will continue to be for the next four years. His work at the three-technique had an incredible impact during his first season with Indy and can continue to do so with extra help on the edge.