Pair of Colorado football transfers quickly find new homes

It didn’t take long for two recent Colorado football transfers to land on their feet.

Redshirt defensive lineman Jayden Simon, who announced his decision to transfer on Dec. 6, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he’s continuing his college career at Tulsa. Simon played sparingly for the Buffaloes this season and recorded four tackles.

Tulsa finished its regular season 6-6 and now awaits Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Another Buffalo that saw limited playing time this season was safety Trustin Oliver. Colorado originally signed Oliver in 2019, but he didn’t meet academic requirements and opted to play at the junior college level. Following a COVID-19 impacted JUCO career, Oliver rejoined the Buffs in the spring of 2021. But on Nov. 30, he decided to enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4 versatile defensive back announced on Saturday that he signed with Central Arkansas, which finished 5-6 this season. Oliver will now get a chance to play at one of the most unique fields in college football.

