Pair of Chiefs preseason games to be televised on NFL Network in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs fans that live out-of-market received some good news this morning when it comes to watching their favorite team’s preseason games.

The NFL announced that NFL Network will carry 23 live preseason games this season, including two of the games that the Chiefs will play in. When the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs face the New Orleans Saints on the road in preseason Week 1 and the Cleveland Browns at home in preseason Week 3, fans will be able to watch the games on NFL Network, the NFL app or .

These games will be subject to local blackout rules, so if you’re a local to Kansas City, games will be shown on KSHB-TV. If you’re in a local market of one of the Chiefs’ opponents, it’s possible the game could be blacked out and carried on a local station as well.

The team’s preseason Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals will be the only game that won’t be available to watch live on NFL Network. Fans who live out-of-market will need an NFL+ subscription to stream that game.

You can find the full preseason schedule with dates and times here.

