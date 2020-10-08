Pair of Chargers make PFF’s first-quarter All-Pro team

The Chargers may be currently sitting with a 1-3 record, but there have been a few standout players that have helped the team come close to defeating the Chiefs and Buccaneers.

Among the crop are two skill players, running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Keenan Allen. Both players were recognized on Pro Football Focus’ first-quarter All-Pro team.

Ekeler made first-team as a FLEX while Allen was tabbed as second-team behind Vikings’ Justin Jefferson.

Prior to getting hampered with a hamstring injury, Ekeler was a valuable piece in the running and passing game. The shifty back was averaging 5.1 yards per carry while adding 144 receiving yards.

Sadly, an injury knocked Austin Ekeler out of this week’s game against Tampa Bay and will sideline him for a while, but he picked up where he left off before and has been one of the best all-around weapons in the league. Ekeler is one of two running backs in the league to have PFF grades of at least 75.0 as both a rusher and receiver, and he has been doing his work behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines. Ekeler has an elusive rating of 91.5 for the season, seventh-best in the NFL, and has been averaging 3.6 yards after contact per carry.

Meanwhile, Allen continues to do what he does best by consistently getting open with his savvy route running, which has led to becoming the primary target for rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. The former Cal product has 32 receptions for 327 yards and a touchdown.