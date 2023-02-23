Pair of Chargers named to PFF’s top 101 players from 2022

The Chargers had a few key contributors on both sides of the ball this past season.

Pro Football Focus released their top 101 players from 2022, and Los Angeles had two players make the list.

The first player mentioned was center Corey Linsley, who checked in at No. 95.

Linsley allowed just seven pressures across 15 games this past season, none of which were sacks. His run blocking wasn’t quite at the same level, but he has been arguably the best pass-blocking center in the game for several seasons.

Despite missing two games, Linsley continued to show why the Chargers signed him two offseasons ago. The 31-year-old Linsley was dominant in pass protection, finishing with Pro Football Focus’ best pass block grade in the league and zero sacks allowed.

Next up was safety Derwin James at No. 65 overall.

There may not be a more complete NFL safety than Derwin James, who was able to post his second straight largely injury-free season for the Chargers. James has yet to earn a below-average PFF grade in any facet of play over a season in his NFL career.

James, the do-it-all defender, finished the regular season with 115 tackles, five for loss, four sacks, six passes defended, two forced fumbles and an interception in 14 games. He earned his third Pro Bowl nod and was named AP Second-Team All-Pro.

While they didn’t make this list, other players, like quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler, cornerback Michael Davis and edge defender Khalil Mack were more than deserving of making it from their play this past season.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire