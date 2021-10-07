Pair of Chargers named to PFF’s First-Quarter All-Pro team

The Chargers are proving themselves as one of the top teams in the NFL in the early going of the 2021 season, and a lot of credit goes to some premiere performers along the way.

Pro Football Focus recognized the league’s best players after the first four weeks of the regular season, and Los Angeles had two members of the team make the list.

Those two are running back Austin Ekeler and edge defender Joey Bosa, both of whom are second-team selections.

Through four games, Ekeler has amassed 424 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, with his most productive coming against the Raiders on Monday. He scored two touchdowns while running for a season-high 117 yards on just 15 carries.

Bosa, on the other hand, has continued to do what he does best by wreaking havoc up front. He has posted 23 quarterback pressures, 17 hurries, seven run stops, and three sacks through four games. His lone sack against Las Vegas gave him 50 in just 67 career games, the fastest in franchise history.

While Ekeler and Bosa were the only two Chargers that made the cut, the team has a handful of other notable players deserving of being mentioned, such as Justin Herbert, Mike Williams, Rashawn Slater, Derwin James, among others.