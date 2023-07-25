Pair of Chargers named to CBS Sports’ 2023 preseason All-Rookie Team

There is plenty of buzz surrounding the Chargers as they enter training camp, and one of the biggest attractions will be the team’s rookies.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso released his annual Preseason All-Rookie Team, highlighting players he believes will break out in their first professional season, and Los Angeles was well-represented.

Kicking off the group was first-round pick Quentin Johnston, tabbed as first-team perimeter wide receiver.

Johnston is the final piece of the puzzle in the receiver group for Justin Herbert. He has the size and skill set unlike anyone else on Los Angeles’ roster. I’m most fascinated by his run-after-the-catch prowess. Easiest path to production as a rookie for a receiver, beyond being an absolute freakshow athlete or route runner — the former is natural and the latter typically takes at least a season to fine-tune as a pro. While occasionally clunky as a rebounder at his stature, Johnston is an agitated gazelle in the open field. Oh and if you call Herbert an elite quarterback, you won’t hear gripes from me — he’s capable of elite quarterbacking flashes every time out. That helps.

Johnston will have to further refine his route-running prowess and clean up drops issues that he had in college. But if and when he does, he has the size and speed combo to be a threat to opposing secondaries for years to come.

Third-round pick Daiyan Henley was also given first-team honors alongside Lions’ Jack Campbell.

Henley is an older prospect but glides in coverage and plays with the ball skills of a safety. While Los Angeles isn’t rock-solid in the middle of its defensive line, there are plenty of stars on that side of the ball that’ll help get Henley into advantageous situations as a rookie.

Henley is a complete player with excellent speed and range, good vision to play through blocks, an understanding of pass concepts that allows him to excel in coverage, burst and aggression as a blitzer and plenty of special teams experience.

A wide receiver and defensive back convert, Henley’s only been playing the position for three years, so he needs to refine the little details of the position. But he has the necessary traits and makeup to be special teams ace from the jump and a steady starter for the Bolts in his second season.

