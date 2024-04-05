Pair of Central Ohio golfers competing in Drive, Chip and Putt finals this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WCMH) — The Masters tees off next Thursday at Augusta National but the golf course is already hopping this week for the women’s amateur and then the Drive, Chip and Putt finals this weekend.

And per usual, Central Ohio’s young golf talent will be well-represented in those finals with two young stars participating. And they look to continue a tradition of not just competing, but winning.

In 2021, Dublin’s Brady Barnum won the boys 10-11 year-old age group. The following year, New Albany’s Mia Hammond won the girls’ 14-15 year old age group. In that same year, Lewis Center’s Calista Han competed in the 7-9 age group.

This year, Han is back competing in the 10-11 year old finals.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for me to like, try again and like fix anything I did wrong,” Han said.

Dobson scores go-ahead goal, Islanders beat Blue Jackets 4-2 to keep playoff hopes alive

And she’s not alone. Her friend, Nikita Suresh from Plain City, makes her first trip to Augusta as a finalist in the 14 to 15-year-old age group. The two girls are friends and Suresh says Han has been very helpful ahead of the competition.

“She’s told me a little bit about it,” Suresh said. “How beautiful it is, how nice the experience is, how the competition works.”

At the 10th annual National Finals, each finalist will be scored based on a 30-point system, offering the player with the best drive 10 points, the player with the closes cumulative chips 10 points and the player with the nearest cumulative putts 10 points, in each separate skill. The finals will be played on Sunday.

“It’s still kind of hard to imagine,” Suresh said. “I don’t think I’m going to realize until I walk onto Augusta.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.