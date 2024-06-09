Pair of Cardinal golf duos compete at state coed tournament

Jun. 9—A pair of Newton golf duos competed in the state coed tournament at Indianola Country Club last week.

Addison Hook and Kinnick Pritchard teamed up to finish tied for 27th with an 83, while Evie Main and Jackson Price were one shot back in a tie for 31st. Main and Price turned in an 84.

Addison Hook

Cedar Rapids Washington's Jane Petersen and Preston Haefner won the tournament with a 71 and Nevada's Olivia Axmear and Parker Rodgers shot a 73 in second.

Jackson PriceEvie Main