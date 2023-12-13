Pair of buzzer-beaters lift Harbor Springs in double-OT, Petoskey girls roll

HARBOR SPRINGS — A buzzer-beater to send the game into overtime makes for a thrilling night on the basketball court.

The Harbor Springs boys basketball team had that Tuesday against Glen Lake and they liked it so much after one overtime period, they did it again.

A pair of buzzer-beating shots twice sent Harbor into extra time out on the court, which they eventually took advantage of for an 81-80 double-OT victory over Glen Lake.

The game was tied 59-59 after the close of regulation, then again in a 71-71 game after the first overtime.

Of the Rams’ 81 points, Braeden Flynn and Rider Bartel combined to score 64, led by Flynn’s 34. Bartel’s 30 made for his second 30-point game of the young season.

The sophomore standouts also combined for eight 3-pointers and went 18 of 23 from the free throw line.

Aaron Sowles also scored eight for the Rams on the night.

Harbor Springs (2-2) will next welcome in Boyne City on Friday, Dec. 15 for a Lake Michigan Conference rivalry.

Charlevoix 46, Kingsley 36

CHARLEVOIX — Winning pretty or ugly, the Charlevoix boys basketball team doesn’t care.

As long as one column remains a zero, they’re good with it any way.

And when Kingsley visited Tuesday, a 46-36 win was thrown into the latter category, but it also moved the Rayders to 5-0.

“It wasn't the prettiest game ever, but we found a way,” Charlevoix coach Anthony Troshak said. "Credit Kingsley, they are hard-nosed, athletic and make you earn everything. We rebounded better in the second half. We knew it would come down to defense and rebounding.”

A close game much of the first half, Charlevoix pulled away with a 13-3 advantage in the third and kept the lead from there.

A balanced night in the book had Joe Gaffney lead with 13 points and three steals and Troy Nickel and Hudson Vollmer each scored eight.

Charlevoix (5-0) will next welcome in Grayling on Friday, Dec. 15 for a Lake Michigan matchup and the close of their six-game home stand to start the season.

NORTHERN LAKES

Harbor Light 66, Boyne Falls 28

HARBOR LIGHT — The Harbor Light Christian boys basketball team flipped another loss around into a win Tuesday within Northern Lake Conference play, topping Boyne Falls, 66-28.

“We were able to bring up a couple guys with it being a varsity only game,” Harbor Light coach Jason Roussin said. “The guys played good intensity defense and it was another good team win to keep things rolling.”

The Swordsmen were rolling from the start and led 33-7 by the half, while being led on the night by Landon Jakeway’s 18 points and seven steals.

Kirk Rose scored 13, Jackson Mesner had 11 rebounds, David Chamberlin scored seven and had eight boards and Andrew Stahl added nine rebounds.

For Boyne Falls, Keaton Matelski scored 17 points and also led the Loggers in rebounding.

Harbor Light (3-2, 2-1 NLC) next heads to Mackinaw City on Thursday, Dec. 14. Boyne Falls (0-2, 0-1 NLC) will welcome Ellsworth on Friday, Dec. 15.

Mackinaw City 56, Burt Lake 42

BURT LAKE — Led by 18 points from Lucas Bergstrom, the Mackinaw City boys earned a 56-42 win over Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Tuesday night.

Mackinaw overcame an eight-point first half deficit and had Trystan Swanson also score 13 points and Myran Thompson add nine points.

For NMCA, Josh Ferriulio scored 14 and Josiah Brabson had 12 points.

Mackinaw City (3-1) will next welcome in Harbor Light on Thursday, Dec. 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Petoskey 54, Grayling 22

GRAYLING — Caitlyn Matelski wasn’t messing around Tuesday night when the Petoskey girls basketball team visited Grayling.

That was clear right from the start of a 54-22 victory for Petoskey.

Matelski came out of the gates with 10 first quarter points and finished the night with 16 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

“Caitlyn played with poise and crashed the boards for offensive put backs,” Petoskey coach Bryan Shaw said. “It’s a good win. We are getting better daily.”

Braylin Adair added 12 points and five rebounds, Haidyn Wegmann and Nevaeh Leonard each scored seven and added five assists and Sophie Lee scored five.

Petoskey (3-1) has now won three straight and will next welcome in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday, Dec. 19 for a non-conference meeting.

East Jordan 31, Pickford 26

PICKFORD — Without a game left in December after Tuesday, the East Jordan girls basketball team made their finale of the month count with a 31-26 victory at Pickford.

The Red Devils held the Panthers to single digits in each quarter, leaning on the defense the majority of the night.

“A tough game, really physical,” said EJ coach Tim Smith. “It was really hard to play good basketball. We struggled to hit an open shot, but defensively we found a way to win. So we’re excited about bringing a win home.”

Grace Nemecheck and June Kirkpatrick each scored eight to lead the way for EJ.

East Jordan (3-0) will next travel to Mancelona on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

