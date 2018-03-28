Pair of Bolingbrook stars sign Letters of Intent with high-major programs

Bolingbrook senior wide receiver I'Shawn Stewart (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) remained unsigned and uncommitted until last week when he made an official visit to Oregon State and signed his Letter of Intent to play with the Beavers.

Really blessed to announce that my recruiting is finally over and that I have received an offer from Oregon state and.....🔶⚫️🔶⚫️ #gobeavers pic.twitter.com/XOm1a0SOiR — ishawn™® (@ishawn_stewart) March 10, 2018

"It's been the school I have been looking for with the passing game," Stewart told BeaversEdge.com's Mike Singer about why he chose Oregon State. "The environment of the campus just made everything better."

Stewart obviously enjoyed what Oregon State had to offer him as a student athlete while on his visit.

"We visited around campus and saw the atmosphere of [Corvallis]," he said. "It was nice seeing how things work with practices and got a feel of what the coaches have planned for the future."

Stewart, who at one point in his recruiting process held offers from Illinois, Syracuse, Iowa along with multiple Mid American Conference schools, waited to make a college choice.

Stewart found himself with limited offers and options after several names signed Letters of Intent during the early December signing day period.

Bolingbrook senior defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) also had a delayed recruiting process but signed his Letter of Intent yesterday to Michigan State and is the final piece to the Spartans' 2018 recruiting class. Mallory, who added a Spartans offer last July, needed to improve his grades before Michigan State would allow him to sign his Letter of Intent. Mallory, who had nearly a dozen FBS level offers was one of the top ranked defensive tackles in the Illinois 2018 class has a chance to become a strong late addition for the Spartans.

Story Continues

Illinois and head coach Lovie Smith are off to a strong early start in the Fighting Illini's Class of 2019. The Fighting Illini added three recent verbal commitments including two nationally ranked recruits. St. Louis' Trinity Catholic four star ranked athlete Isiah Williams (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) committed to Illinois along with Dallas Bishop Dunne four star ranked athlete Marquez Beason (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) plus Bloomington (Ill.) junior tight end Griffin Moore (6-foot-4, 225 pounds). Williams, who plays quarterback at Trinity is the 37th best recruit in the nation according to the latest Rivals100 national recruiting rankings for the Class of 2019 and is the highest ranked recruit in over a decade for the Fighting Illini.

Crystal Lake South sophomore offensive guard recruit Dominic Collado (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) made a Tuesday visit to Central Michigan and walked away with his first scholarship offer.

"Picking up my first offer from Central Michigan is pretty exciting," Collado said. "I had been staying in touch with the CMU coaches since last summer when they saw me at a camp. It seemed like the CMU coaches really liked me and definitely surprised me today with my first offer."

Collado, who made an earlier visit this week to Ball State is also going to visit Western Michigan on Thursday. Collado has also been in contact with coaches from Northwestern, Michigan, Nebraska, Indiana, Minnesota plus NIU along with several other Mid American Conference schools so far this spring.