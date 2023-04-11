A pair of blue blood programs showing interest in UNC transfer target

The UNC basketball program has been in contact with one of the top players in the transfer portal, reaching out to former Stanford wing Harrison Ingram.

But they aren’t the only programs showing interest in Ingram and the newest report suggests they will have some tough competition.

On Monday, Joe Tipton of On3 reported that Ingram spoke to both John Calipari of Kentucky and Bill Self of Kansas. The report is the latest in terms of contact for Ingram in his new recruitment as he entered the portal earlier in April.

Ingram should continue to draw interest from teams in the portal as he’s one of the best available wings in the portal.

Last season, Ingram averaged 10.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He picked Stanford over North Carolina and Purdue among others in his original recruitment as a five-star prospect.

