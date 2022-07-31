A pair of Badger stars named to prestigious preseason watch list

The two expected leaders of Wisconsin’s 2022 defense are both on national notice as the year begins. Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig were named to the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Award watch list, an annual honor that goes to the best defensive player in college football.

The pair of Badgers are looking to build off of tremendous individual and collective 2022 campaigns. Herbig started all 13 games for Wisconsin in 2021, and led the Badgers with 9.0 sacks (4th in the Big Ten).

Benton has started 24 games throughout his Wisconsin career and earned All-Big Ten second team honors last season according to the conference coaches.

The two will hope to continue the success of 2021’s vaunted defense as the Badgers get things started in a few short weeks.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire