Pair of backup guards for NC State enter transfer portal, making it three overall

Two backup guards for N.C. State entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Kam Woods leaves the Wolfpack after spending one season with the team, while walk-on Alex Nunnally announced his decision to pursue other opportunities.

Woods is transferring for a third time after coming from North Carolina A&T, where he averaged 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He transferred from the program after his previous coach was fired. Under new transfer rules , N.C. State administration filed a waiver on Woods’ behalf that would allow him to become immediately eligible.

Woods’ waiver was initially denied by the NCAA, but a court ruling in December overturned the original decision. The NCAA agreed to a temporary injunction that granted eligibility for multi-school transfers through the end of 2024 spring sports.

Woods originally committed to Troy, playing in 23 games in 2020-21 and averaging 10.3 points per game. He attended Northwest Florida State Community College in 2021-22and led the team to the NJCAA national championship and scored 17 points off the bench.

Woods is a two-time Alabama 6A Player of the Year. He averaged 38.1 points per game in his senior year at Pinson Valley High School. He helped the program earn a state championship during his junior year.

N.C. State’s Alex Nunnally and DJ Burns, Jr. walk the tunnel to the court prior to the Wolfpack’s NCAA Tournament second round game against Oakland on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Nunnally grew up a lifelong N.C. State fan after growing up in Cary. He played in just 23 games through three seasons with the program, including an appearance at the end of the Pack’s ACC Championship win over North Carolina.

The junior earned All-ACC Academic Honors in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Nunnally originally signed with Division III Juniata College but enrolled at N.C. State in 2021. He attended Cary Academy, averaging 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a senior.

“Representing this university has been a dream come true and helping to deliver an ACC Championship and Final Four to Raleigh was beyond special to me,” Nunnally tweeted. “Excited to see what the next chapter has in store for me.”

LJ Thomas entered the transfer portal before the team’s NCAA Tournament run and recently committed to Austin Peay.

The Pack received a commitment from Louisville’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield last week.