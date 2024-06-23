Pair of area wrestlers represent South Dakota at 2024 Junior National Duals

Jun. 23—TULSA, Okla. — With South Dakota forming a women's freestyle wrestling team for the 2024 Junior National Duals, a pair of area standouts received an opportunity to compete against some of the top talents from across the nation.

Mitchell's Frankie Kranz and Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon's Britney Rueb were included on the 13-woman roster for South Dakota. Other team members included Londyn Allen-Hunsaker (Pierre), Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley), Sydney Uhrig (Pierre), Sara Schroder (Canton), Dani Ringstmeyer (Pierre), Giada Scherich (Lakota Tech), Kezrey Benning (Pierre), Marieda Kalahar (Rapid City Stevens), Giahna Miller (Viborg-Hurley), Brianna Johnson (Tea Area) and Eden Hach (Watertown).

Competing in the nine-team Pool C bracket, South Dakota was defeated by Colorado in the quarterfinals 59-9. Rueb recorded a 10-0 technical fall and Ringstmeyer won by fall to score for South Dakota.

Moving to the consolation side of the bracket, South Dakota rolled over Arkansas Blue 52-19, as Rueb picked up a win via forfeit. Florida then defeated South Dakota 56-11, with Johnson and Hach earning wins.

Wrestling for eighth place in Pool C, South Dakota was bested by Pennsylvania Red 42-30. Rueb, Hach and Scherich all picked up falls, as Allen-Hunsaker and Clayton won by forfeit to earn bonus points, as well. Ringstmeyer claimed another decision as South Dakota's remaining winner in the placement dual.

From there, South Dakota moved into yellow/green pool of teams for another set of duals. South Dakota toppled Georgia Red 46-22 in the first pool play matchup and followed with a pair of competitive losses to Arkansas Red (44-30) and Ohio Blue (41-33). Rueb was 2-1 in her pool matches, winning once by forfeit and once by 14-4 technical fall.

The effort in pools landed South Dakota in a rematch from the Pool C placement round with Pennsylvania Red. This time for fifth place in the yellow/green pool, Pennsylvania Red won 47-25.

Across the 15 weight classes, 12 featured the same winner from the first dual between the two sides. For South Dakota, Rueb, Hach, Allen-Hunsaker and Clayton all repeated as winners against their opposition, while Schroder flipped the script from her first bout into a 10-4 decision.

Overall, South Dakota went 2-6 in duals at the event. Hach was South Dakota's top performer with a 7-1 record across the eight duals, while Rueb and Ringstmeyer each turned in 6-2 records. Among the remaining team members with records of .500 or better at the event, Scherich went 5-3, and Allen-Hunsaker, Uhrig and Johnson were all 4-4.

Pennsylvania Blue won the Pool A bracket and Gold/Silver pools, while Missouri Blue won the Pool B bracket and was runner-up in the Gold/Silver pools. California Blue, the Pool D bracket winner, was third in the Gold/Silver pools, and Michigan Blue won the Pool C bracket and was fifth in the Gold/Silver pools.

South Dakota was not represented at the 2024 Junior National Duals in any other competition, which included men's freestyle, women's Greco-Roman and men's Greco-Roman.