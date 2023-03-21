Pair of Alabama starting linebackers ‘probably out’ for the entire spring per Nick Saban

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team hit the practice field on Monday to begin its spring football activities.

Following the first of 14 total practices, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban would speak to the media and address what he and his coaches are looking to get out this spring.

During the press conference, coach Saban would also provide an injury report. While several players are limited or out for a brief time, two of Alabama’s starting linebackers, Dallas Turner and Deontae Lawson, are likely to miss all of spring practice.

“We have quite a few guys that are injured to some degree,” said Saban in his first press conference of the spring. “Probably Deontae Lawson and Dallas Turner are two guys that are probably out of the spring completely. Both guys have had surgeries. Shouldn’t be any issues for them moving forward, but they’re probably out for the entire spring.”

While this isn’t great news, the fact that coach Saban doesn’t believe either player will have any long-term issues with their surgeries is encouraging news for each player.

Both Turner and Lawson are expected to provide not only great play for the Tide defense but great leadership as well.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor the status of Turner, Lawson, and all of the other injured players for the Crimson Tide!

