A pair of Alabama commits will have high school games televised on ESPN

Two Alabama football commits will have their high school games televised in the fall.

Class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams and the Saraland Spartans will play host to the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs. The game is scheduled for Aug. 25th at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Class of 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin and the Carlsbad Lancers will take on the Mater Dei Catholic Crusaders. The game will occur on Aug. 25th at 9:00 p.m. EDT on ESPN2.

Williams helped lead the Spartans to a state title as a sophomore. He hauled in 88 receptions for 1,641 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. Williams was awarded Alabama’s 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year.

Sayin was able to lead the Lancers to a 10-2 record, racking up 2,708 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes along the way. In June, he was named the Elite 11 Finals MVP.

Both will be tasked with tough contests at the beginning of the season. Needless to say, Sayin and Williams will have all eyes on them to start the 2023 high school football season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football recruits and how they each perform during the high school football season.

